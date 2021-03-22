Former captain Shahid Afridi attends event at Karachi with daughters

Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi at an event held at the Salim Habib University in Karachi with his daughters. Photo: Twitter

KARACHI: Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi on Monday attended an event at a private university with his daughters.



Videos and pictures from the event show the former Pakistan cricket captain attending the ceremony with his daughters. Afridi, upon arriving at the Salim Habib University, was accorded a warm welcome by students.

The all-rounder spoke briefly at the event, his every word cheered by the audience.

Speaking to the audience, Afridi said he had faced lethal fast bowlers from across the world but it was during public speaking that he felt the pressure.



During the speech, he also touched upon the love Pakistani cricket fans showered on him. "People showed unlimited love and anger as well," he said. "Fans got mad when I got out early."

The former captain said he tried to rectify his mistakes with the bat by trying to field and bowl well.

Speaking about the PCB's decision to postpone the Pakistan Super League 2021, Afridi said the board had taken a precautionary measure but the event should not have been delayed.

He spoke about the current team's selection as well, saying that players should not be selected on the basis of one match only. "Do not make cricket that easy," he said, in a message apparently meant for the selectors.

Fan accounts of the former Pakistan captain shared other pictures of his from the event as well.





