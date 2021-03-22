Hira Mani showers love on husband Salman Saqib Sheikh on his birthday

Hira Mani showered love on husband Salman Saqib Sheikh aka Mani, who turned a year older today, Monday.



The Mere Paas Tum Ho actress took to Instagram and posted lovely photos of Mani with a heartfelt birthday note.

She wrote, “Haye mani Ager tum is dunia main na aatay tou mera kiya houta Haye!! Thank you for coming in my life bareee meherbani ....”

“Happy birthday janooo,” Hira Mani further wrote.



The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Hira and Salman Saqib Sheikh got married in 2008 and share two sons Muzammil, born in 2009 and Ibrahim born in 2014.