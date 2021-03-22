close
Mon Mar 22, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 22, 2021

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez inseparable as they reunite in Dominican Republic

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez earlier released a joint statement confirming they are very much together

Jennifer Lopez came forth rejecting the claims that they have parted ways from each other. 

The power couple reunited once again in the Domincan Republic where J.Lo is shooting for her upcoming movie Shotgun Wedding. 

According to an insider, the couple intends 'to spend more time together.'

"He flew back to the Dominican Republic this weekend so he can spend a few more days with Jennifer," a source told PEOPLE.

Earlier, J.Lo and A-Rod released a joint statement confirming they are very much together while 'working through some issues.'

One Instagram post shared on Friday by Rodriguez featured the former baseball player playing golf out on the island.

