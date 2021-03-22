Samina Peerzada urges fans to wear masks; ‘Be safe everyone 3rd wave of Covid is deadly’

Veteran Pakistani actress and host Samina Peerzada has urged her fans to wear masks and follow coronavirus SOPS as the 3rd wave of Covid-19 is ‘deadly’.



Samina, who received her coronavirus vaccine last week, turned to Twitter and said “Be safe everyone 3rd wave of covid is deadly..”.

She also urged her fans to wear masks.

Samina tweeted, “keep wearing your masks. Follow the SOPs and please get vaccinated.”

Earlier, Samina, 65 had posted her adorable photo while receiving the jab recently. She also shared her experience with the fans.

She had tweeted, “Thank you & Shabash Pakistan”.



