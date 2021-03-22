close
Mon Mar 22, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
March 22, 2021

Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha dance their hearts out with special kids, video wins the internet

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Mon, Mar 22, 2021

Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha dance their hearts out with special kids, video wins the internet

Indian actor Salman Khan and co-star Sonakshi Sinha danced their hearts out with special kids and the throwback video has taken the internet by storm.

The Dabangg 3 actor turned to Instagram and shared a throwback video on World Down Syndrome Day.

He wrote in the caption, “Dancing with the kids of Umang. God bless you and love you all. #DownSyndromeDay”.

In the video, Salman Khan and his co-stars Bina Kak and Sonakshi Sinha are seen dancing with special kids.

On the work front, Salman Khan is awaiting the release of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, due out on Eid 2021.

Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz