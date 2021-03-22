Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha dance their hearts out with special kids, video wins the internet

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Indian actor Salman Khan and co-star Sonakshi Sinha danced their hearts out with special kids and the throwback video has taken the internet by storm.
The Dabangg 3 actor turned to Instagram and shared a throwback video on World Down Syndrome Day.
He wrote in the caption, “Dancing with the kids of Umang. God bless you and love you all. #DownSyndromeDay”.
In the video, Salman Khan and his co-stars Bina Kak and Sonakshi Sinha are seen dancing with special kids.
On the work front, Salman Khan is awaiting the release of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, due out on Eid 2021.