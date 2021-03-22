close
Mon Mar 22, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
March 22, 2021

Mehwish Hayat bursts into laughter after Humayun Saeed reveals he can't play chess

Pakistani superstar Mehwish Hayat burst out laughing after co-actor Humayun Saeed revealed that he can’t play board game Chess.

Sharing his adorable photo while posing with the chess, the Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2 actor wrote, “Sirf pose hai... Khelna nahin aati... haha (It’s just a pose, I can’t play)”.

Fans and fellow showbiz stars praised Humayun for his super cool look.

Actor Imran Ashraf dropped lovely comment saying “Hero No. 1” followed by a heart emoji.

Mehwish Hayat burst into laughter after the co-star revealed he can’t play the chess.

The actress simply commented “Lol” along with a face with tears of joy emoticon.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

