Sajal Aly congratulates newlywed Sohai Ali Abro; ‘Wishing you lots of love and happiness’

Sajal Aly has congratulated newlywed Sohai Ali Abro, who got married to Shehzar Mohammad – son of former cricketer Shoaib Mohammad.



The Alif actress took to Instagram and shared a lovely photo from the wedding ceremony of Sohai and Shehzar to congratulate the newlywed couple.

She said “Mubarak Mubarak”.

Sajal further said “Wishing you lots of love and happiness @sohaialiabroofficial” followed by heart emoticons.

Sohai and Shehzar Mohammad got married on Sunday.