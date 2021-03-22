Sajal Aly congratulates newlywed Sohai Ali Abro; ‘Wishing you lots of love and happiness’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Sajal Aly has congratulated newlywed Sohai Ali Abro, who got married to Shehzar Mohammad – son of former cricketer Shoaib Mohammad.
The Alif actress took to Instagram and shared a lovely photo from the wedding ceremony of Sohai and Shehzar to congratulate the newlywed couple.
She said “Mubarak Mubarak”.
Sajal further said “Wishing you lots of love and happiness @sohaialiabroofficial” followed by heart emoticons.
Sohai and Shehzar Mohammad got married on Sunday.