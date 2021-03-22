close
Mon Mar 22, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Mon, Mar 22, 2021
Sajal Aly congratulates newlywed Sohai Ali Abro; ‘Wishing you lots of love and happiness’

Sajal Aly has congratulated newlywed Sohai Ali Abro, who got married to Shehzar Mohammad – son of former cricketer Shoaib Mohammad.

The Alif actress took to Instagram and shared a lovely photo from the wedding ceremony of Sohai and Shehzar to congratulate the newlywed couple.

She said “Mubarak Mubarak”.

Sajal further said “Wishing you lots of love and happiness @sohaialiabroofficial” followed by heart emoticons.

Sohai and Shehzar Mohammad got married on Sunday.

