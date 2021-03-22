close
Mon Mar 22, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 22, 2021

Johnny Depp's Hollywood Hills mansion: Police raid on call about presence of a suspect

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Mar 22, 2021

Johnny Depp's Hollywood Hills home has been broken into - and the man made himself at home by having a shower and helping himself to a drink 

Police responded to the  call by a neighbour of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, who said they had seen the man hanging around in their garden by the pool.

The law enforcers launched an investigation into the case about the presence of suspect in Johnny Depp's Hollywood Hills'home over the weekend.

The door was kicked down by police when the invader refused to come out. However, before he even went for the shower, the man - who had been spotted in other people's gardens nearby - also made himself a drink from Johnny's in-house bar. 

