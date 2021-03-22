Johnny Depp's Hollywood Hills mansion: Police raid on call about presence of a suspect

Johnny Depp's Hollywood Hills home has been broken into - and the man made himself at home by having a shower and helping himself to a drink

Police responded to the call by a neighbour of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, who said they had seen the man hanging around in their garden by the pool.

The law enforcers launched an investigation into the case about the presence of suspect in Johnny Depp's Hollywood Hills'home over the weekend.



The door was kicked down by police when the invader refused to come out. However, before he even went for the shower, the man - who had been spotted in other people's gardens nearby - also made himself a drink from Johnny's in-house bar.