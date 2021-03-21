close
Sun Mar 21, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
March 21, 2021

Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt's snap with daughter Amal Muneeb wins hearts

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Sun, Mar 21, 2021

Pakistani star Aiman Khan won fans' hearts with snaps of her daughter Amal Muneeb and husband Muneeb Butt.

The stunner could be seen having a good time with her family and as they smiled from ear to ear.

"Family time," she captioned the post.

In another snap, the cute little girl could be seen giving her mother a hug as she captioned: "She’s my real life doll."

Needless to say, the snap got fans gushing as they showered the family with love.

Take a look:




