Shraddha Kapoor shares glimpse into life underwater, swimming video goes viral

Indian actress Shraddha Kapoor, who celebrated her 34th birthday in Maldives and a video of her dance went viral on social media recently, shared a glimpse into life underwater.



Shraddha is currently in Maldives on vacation with her family.

Taking to Instagram, the Baaghi 3 actress shared a video to give a glimpse into life under water.

She posted the video clip with caption, “Life under water”, followed by fish emoticons.

Shraddha also mentioned the location saying “The Maldives”.

Earlier, Shraddha Kapoor’s dance video from her birthday party with family and friends in Maldives had gone viral on the internet.



The Street Dancer actress celebrated her 34th birthday with family and friends in Maldives.

In the video, Shraddha can be seen dancing her heart out with friends and relatives to Stree song Kamariya.