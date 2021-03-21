Mahira Khan doesn't want 'fancy ways and shiny things': 'Give me priceless things'

Mahira Khan has some wise words to share with fans

Mahira Khan has some wise words to share with her millions of fans, saying “give me priceless things.”



The Parey Hut Love actress turned to Instagram and shared thought-provoking words from a book.

“I don’t need fancy ways and shiny things, give me slow hands, honest eyes, and full attention with ease… give me priceless things.”

Mahira shared the meaningful post with a simple honey pot emoticon.



Fans and fellow showbiz stars agreed with Mahira and dropped lovely comments.

Syra Yousuf commented, “Give me priceless things too!.”

Nimra Khan said, “Agreed.”