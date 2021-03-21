First picture of Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan’s newborn son with dad leaves fans swooning

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and their family is celebrating one of newborn son’s birth and Saba Ali Khan treated the fans with the first photo of the baby with his dad.



Kareena’s sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan shared the first adorable photo of the baby with Saif Ali Khan, leaving fans swooning.

Saba turned to Instagram and shared one of the first pictures of Kareena and Saif Ali Khan’s second baby with the father to celebrate one month of baby’s birth.

Tagging Kareena, she posted the picture with caption, “One month, I love you.”

The endearing photo has won the hearts of the fans on social media.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena welcomed their second child on February 21, 2021.

The Good Newwz actress had also shared the first sweet photo of the son on International Women’s Day.