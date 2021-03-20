Aima Baig engaged to Shahbaz Shigri

Aima Baig is engaged to her longtime beau Shahbaz Shigri, the singer confirmed on social media on Saturday.



The Malang singer took to Instagram and shared the big news with her millions of fans.

Tagging Shahbaz Shigri, Aima posted a photo of her flaunting the diamond ring in her finger.

Fans and fellow showbiz stars were quick to congratulate Aima Baig shortly after she confirmed her engagement.



Aima got engaged a few days after she celebrated her 26th birthday earlier this month.