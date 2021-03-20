PM Imran Khan tests coronavirus positive

Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested positive for coronvirus.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested coronavirus tested positive, SAPM Dr Faisal Sultan confirmed on Saturday.



The SAPM said that the prime minister has quarantined himself at home.

It is pertinent to note that PM Imran had got himself vaccinated on Thursday.



While speaking to Geo News, Dr Abdul Bari Khan said that the premier might have been exposed to someone having COVID-19 symptoms before the vaccination.



"The virus multiples in five to six days," he said.

While responding to another question, Dr Bari said antibodies are developed after a couple of weeks and that's why China's Sinopharm is a double dose vaccine.

"And anyone can be tested positive despite being vaccinated. It is normal and there are such cases that people are infected afterwards," he added.

The premier had spent busy days and visited Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and attended several meetings at the PM Office.



