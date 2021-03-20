Prince William and Harry to confront each other before Diana's reunion

'It’s a real shame that Prince William and Harry are on such bad terms,' said an expert

Prince Harry and Prince William might come one-on-one with each other before officially reuniting, said royal expert.



The brothers are thinking about handling the crisis situation away from the public eye, before unveiling memorial of their late mother, Princess Diana, in summer.

“For all their differences, the two are still totally bonded on preserving their mother’s legacy,” an insider told Us Weekly, adding that William and Harry will put on a united front in public at the July 1, 2021, event come what may.

“It’s a real shame that they’re on such bad terms going into this because it’s going to be very emotional," the source said.

Earlier, Harry said in his interview with Winfrey that he feels compassionate towards William and his father, Prince Charles, for they are trapped in the royal family.

While some insiders believe that the interview widened the gap between the brothers, a palace insider said their late mother could still bring them together, “Diana would not want her sons to be in this bitter fight — and William and Harry both know that all too well," they said.