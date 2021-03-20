close
Sat Mar 20, 2021
Coke Studio’s Rohail Hyatt steps down after six season run

Coke Studio’s Rohail Hyatt steps down after six season run

Coke Studio’s producer and Pakistan’s most celebrated musician Rohail Hyatt has decided to step down for season seven of the show after a long run.

He announced the news on his personal Twitter account underneath a fan question that read, “@rohailhyatt Good and pleasure to see you active and much interactive on SM. Hope this doesn't foreshadows that CS is not planned for this year.”

To this Hyatt swiftly replied by saying, “I'm sure CS is being planned but not by me.. SM is a great place to figure out if one is neutral or biased in any way. I'm using it as a tool to measure my own imbalances. Seems to be working well for me.”

Check it out below:


