close
Sat Mar 20, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
March 20, 2021

Manzar Sehbai showers love on wife Samina Ahmed on her birthday

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Sat, Mar 20, 2021
Manzar Sehbai showers love on wife Samina Ahmed on her birthday

Veteran Pakistani actor Manzar Sehbai showered love on wife Samina Ahmed on her 71st birthday on Sunday, saying “(Samina is) The woman I adore and love the most on this planet and beyond”.

The Alif actor turned to Instagram and posted a loved-up picture with the wifey to wish her on her birthday with a heartfelt note.

Manzar wrote, “Happy birthday to my one and only Samina” along with a heart emoticon.

He further said, “The woman I adore and love the most on this planet and beyond”.

In his previous post, Manzar shared a sweet photo with his sisters as he also celebrated his birthday and wrote, “Celebrating my birthday with my 3 loving sisters.”

“Missing Samina's presence, She is out of country at the moment,” he further said.


Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz