Manzar Sehbai showers love on wife Samina Ahmed on her birthday

Veteran Pakistani actor Manzar Sehbai showered love on wife Samina Ahmed on her 71st birthday on Sunday, saying “(Samina is) The woman I adore and love the most on this planet and beyond”.



The Alif actor turned to Instagram and posted a loved-up picture with the wifey to wish her on her birthday with a heartfelt note.

Manzar wrote, “Happy birthday to my one and only Samina” along with a heart emoticon.

He further said, “The woman I adore and love the most on this planet and beyond”.



In his previous post, Manzar shared a sweet photo with his sisters as he also celebrated his birthday and wrote, “Celebrating my birthday with my 3 loving sisters.”

“Missing Samina's presence, She is out of country at the moment,” he further said.



