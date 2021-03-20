Piers Morgan comes to defend his pal Sharon Osbourne as she receives death threats

Piers Morgan blasted 'disgusting' trolls sending Sharon Osbourne death threats after her stance to defend him over his controversial Meghan Markle rant.

The 68-year-old British-American television personality came under fire after clashing with Sheryl Underwood for saying that she ‘stood with’ Piers, who slammed Meghan Markle.

During her appearance on The Talk, Sharon had said that Piers’ opinion was not her opinion, she said she backed his right for ‘freedom of speech’ and supported him as a friend.

Following the on-air altercation, The Talk has been pulled from air and Sharon has allegedly had to hire extra security after receiving death threats.

On the other hand, Piers has also confirmed on Twitter that Sharon had been receiving death threats, adding: ‘This is true, and so disgusting. ‘The woke brigade are the new fascists. If you don’t agree with them, they want to kill you.’

Piers Morgan has reignited his bitter feud with Megan Markle on Twitter over one week after he quit his role at Good Morning Britain.

