'City of Lies': Johnny Depp's new film releases today

Johnny Depp's new film "City of Lies" is releasing today, the actor said on social media.

Depp took to Instagram share the news with his over 9 million followers.

Sharing a poster of the crime film, he, "Thank you to Voletta Wallace and the Poole family for allowing Brad, Forest, myself and the crew to tell this timely and important story. Truth is a rare bird. All the more reason to search for it. ‘City of Lies’ in US theatres today."

Directed by Brad Furman, the film is based on the book LAbyrinth by Randall Sullivan, about the murder investigations of rappers Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G.

It is Depp's first film since he lost his libel case against a British tabloid that had called him wife beater.



His lawyers intend to challenge the ruling given against the actor in London.