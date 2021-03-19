Beyonce sends flowers to Taylor Swift to mark historic Grammy win

Beyonce touched Taylor Swift's heart with a very sweet gesture.

Taking to her Instagram story, the Love Story hitmaker shared a photo of a gorgeous bouquets of flowers in varying shades of pink which were sent over by none other than Queen Bey herself.

The sweet gesture comes after the 31-year-old made history when she became the first female artist to win her third Grammy for best album of the year for folklore.

She won the title in 2010 for Fearless and 2016 album 1989.

Meanwhile, Beyonce carved her own path as she became the first woman to win the most number of Grammys after receiving her 28th award for best R&B performance for Black Parade.

Take a look:



