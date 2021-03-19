Twitter in stitches over Shehzad Roy 'outliving' Prince Philip

Despite being 44 years old, Pakistani singer Shehzad Roy has been labeled a vampire as his age is often mistaken because of his youthful look.

This time, the star found himself being compared to 99-year-old Prince Philip in a meme which left Twitter users in stitches.

The meme featured a side-by-side photo of a wrinkly Duke of Edinburgh and a very young-looking photo of the Laga Reh hitmaker which was captioned: "Prince Philip at 99. Shehzad Roy at 126."

Needless to say, the meme saw many calling the singing sensation a vampire, while some suggesting that he uses cosmetic procedures to maintain his grace and youth.

Take a look:





This is not the first time Shehzad's age was humorously questioned.

The singer had taken part in the #MeAt20 challenge where people share a photo of themselves when they were 20 so that they can see their stark transformation in the present day.

However, the singer's photo left many doing double takes and with some referring him to a blood-sucking creature as he looked exactly the same two decades later.

Take a look:







