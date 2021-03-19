Hania Aamir, Dananeer leave fans swooning with ‘Pawri’ video

Pakistani singer and actress Hania Aamir and internet sensation Dananeer Mobeen have left their fans swooning with ‘Pawri’ video from the birthday celebrations of the former.



Dananeer, who became an instant internet sensation with her 'Pawri Horai Hai' video, shared a glimpse into Hania Aamir’s birthday party.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Dananeer shared short video clips where she recreated her 'Pawri' trend with Hania and other friends during a birthday party hosted for Hania.

She also posted dazzling photos with Hania.

The video has won the hearts of the fans and gone viral on social media.

Hania Aamir celebrated her 24th birthday on February 12.