close
Fri Mar 19, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
March 19, 2021

Ayeza Khan’s fans eagerly waiting as she is set to share ‘breaking news’

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Fri, Mar 19, 2021
Ayeza Khan’s fans eagerly waiting as she is set to share ‘breaking news’ today

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan’s millions of fans are eagerly waiting for the ‘breaking news’ after she teased them on Friday.

Ayeza left her millions of fans in awe after she teased them she would be sharing a ‘breaking news’ today.

The Mehar Posh actress turned to Instagram and posted a poster inscribed with ‘breaking news’ and said that she would share it at 8:00 pm today.

She captioned the poster “8:00 pm tonight”.

Earlier, Ayeza took to Instagram and shared her dazzling pictures from the latest photo shoot.

Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz