Armie Hammer in legal trouble as woman accuses him of rape

Armie Hammer was dropped by his representatives and from two Hollywood projects following rape accusation

A young woman on Thursday accused US actor Armie Hammer of raping her four years ago in Los Angeles and police said they were investigating the matter.



Hammer’s lawyer called the allegation “outrageous” and said that all the actor’s relationships were “completely consensual.”

The rape allegation follows claims on social media in January by several women who accused the 34-year-old actor of emotional and physical abuse, and said he shared violent fantasies.

Hammer said at the time that he would not respond to what he called “vicious online attacks”, but he was dropped by his representatives and from two Hollywood projects.

On Thursday, a woman who identified herself only as Effie, told a video news conference that she had been in a four-year romantic relationship with the actor, who was married to TV personality Elizabeth Chambers at the time.

“On April 24, 2017, Armie Hammer violently raped me for over four hours in Los Angeles, during which he repeatedly slammed my head against a wall, bruising my face,” Effie told reporters.

“He also committed other acts of violence against me, to which I did not consent,” she said.

Effie’s attorney, Gloria Allred, said the woman had given evidence to police.

A Los Angeles Police Department spokesman said that “Armie Hammer is the named suspect in an alleged sexual assault investigation” that was opened on February 3, 2021.

Effie, who lives in Europe, said she met Hammer on Facebook in 2016 and fell in love with him. After the alleged rape, she said she had suffered traumatic flashbacks and had felt suicidal. She said she felt guilty about not speaking out sooner and hoped Hammer would “be held accountable.”

Hammer and Chambers split up in July 2020 after 10 years of marriage. - Reuters