Malaika Arora dance video from gym goes viral

Bollywood star Malaika Arora left her millions of fans swooning after she shared a video of her twirling and wiggling her way into the weekend.



The video of Dabangg actress from her gym has taken the internet by storm shortly after she posted it on Instagram.

Malaika shared the clip with caption “Twerking my way into the weekend ...... wiggle, wiggle .... let’s see Wat you got”

She also asked her fans to post their video. “Share ur videos”, she added.

Commenting on the post, Indian dancer and choreographer Terence Lewis said “Next time @malaikaaroraofficial call me to shoot it correctly! Will do justice to them!”

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.



