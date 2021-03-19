Talat Hussain, Samina Peerzada become latest Pakistani celebrities to get coronavirus vaccine

Samina Peerzada and Talat Hussain have received their coronavirus vaccine after Pakistan announced the vaccination drive for the people aged 65 years or above.



Talat and Samina Peerzada became the latest celebrities to get the coronavirus vaccine.

Samina, 65 turned to Twitter and posted her adorable photo while receiving the jab recently. She also shared her experience with the fans.

She tweeted, “Thank you & Shabash Pakistan”.

Meanwhile, Talat also got his vaccination at the Arts Council of Pakistan in Karachi recently.

Other stars including Armeena Khan, Bushra Ansari and Reema Khan have also received the vaccination.



