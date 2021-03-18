close
Thu Mar 18, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
March 18, 2021

Mehwish Hayat drops jaws with new hair look

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Thu, Mar 18, 2021

Pakistani star Mehwish Hayat is no stranger to trying out different looks. 

Taking to Instagram, the stunner shared her fresh hair cut with her fans.

Showing off the short look the star could be seen rocking her hair effortlessly.

The stunner was clearly unbothered by trolls that did not approve as she captioned the post: "Messy hair .. don’t care !"

Needless to say the new look got fans' stamp of approval as they lauded her with compliments.

"Gorgeous!" one fan wrote.

"OMG so pretty," wrote a second fan.

Take a look:



