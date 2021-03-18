close
Thu Mar 18, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 18, 2021

Turkish hunk who played Sultan Alaaddin in Ertugrul shares trailer for new film

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Mar 18, 2021

Turkish actor Burak Hakki  won hearts of million of people with his outstanding performance in popular TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul".

The actor  appears in the season four of the historical series which is also being aired on Pakistan Television.   

Burak, who essayed the role of Sultan Alaaddin Kayqubad, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the trailer for his upcoming film titled "Cold Blooded Love".

The film revolves around a two couples who find themselves entangled in a drug deal between the Irish and the Turkish mafia.

When a cold-blooded hitman knocks on their door, they have to choose between each other or the money.

