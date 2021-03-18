close
Thu Mar 18, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
March 18, 2021

Singer Abdullah Qureshi, wife Sadia Subhan become proud parents to baby girl

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Thu, Mar 18, 2021

Singer Abdullah Qureshi and his wife Sadia Subhan have welcomed a baby girl.

Taking to Instagram, the Fasana hit maker shared an adorable photo where he could be seen holding his wife's hand as well as the little one's.

"16.03.21 Allah ke fazl-o-karam se Jahaan A. Qureshi dunya main pohanch chuki hai. Alhamdulillah! [By the grace of Allah Jahaan A. Quresi has arrived in this world]," he captioned the post.

The photo saw fans, as well as friends, shower the couple with love and congratulatory messages.

Musician Aahad Nayani in particular commented a simple heart emoji, sending his love to the proud parents.

"Congrats so excited already!" One happy fan commented.

"OMG CONGRATULATIONS!!!" Another commented.

Take a look:



Latest News

