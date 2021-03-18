Shehroze Sabzwari, Syra Yusuf sign on for a film about winning back an ex-lover

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani actors Syra Yusuf and Shehroze Sabzwari have reportedly decided to go forth with their new movie about winning the love of an ex-lover and the internet is in a frenzy.
Despite not wanting to give away the name of the project, director Omar Essa issued a public statement on the on-screen partnership, in reference to changing Covid-19 laws.
He told Dawn Images, "I am not keeping any expectations as of now. With the condition of our industry/business models, thinking about it will just make me 'chirchira'. That's not a good place to be when I am still in the creative process.”
"I have done a reasonably good job in filming I feel, but things can still go wrong in post production. So let's keep praying for the best. We are not their 'khandan walay'. We have a professional relationship and they believe in the project. They have worked hard towards it, especially Syra.”
He concluded by adding, "The role required a lot from her, physically and emotionally. Even if we had started production after their problems, I like to believe they would have still done the project."