Royal family's 'icy' response to Meghan and Harry wreaking havoc with bombshell chat

'There were genuinely mixed emotions and deep sorrow and shock there too,' said a Palace source

The royal family is struggling to cope with the recent drama of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry making some extremely shocking revelations during their tell-all with Oprah Winfrey.



A Buckingham Palace source revealed Queen Elizabeth, in particular, is in 'deep trauma and a state of shock' along with extreme 'anger' following the Sussexes chat.

"There were genuinely mixed emotions and deep sorrow and shock there too," the insider said.



Before the interview aired, Meghan was accused of bullying Palace employees, for which the royal family set up an inquiry committee to probe the claims.



"For [some staffers] there was real stress and real trauma," one source told the outlet of the discomfort of revisiting the painful period. "These are real people and there is a human toll."

A separate insider revealed, "It's a sad state of affairs, because William and Harry could have been so brilliant as a team. To think of what they could have achieved together is almost heartbreaking."