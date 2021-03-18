BTS address the ‘positives’ after 2021 Grammy loss

The boys from BTS recently took to social media and addressed their 2021 Grammy loss and the ‘positives’ that followed suit.

The revelations were made on the V Live app and the group seemed pumped to even receive a Grammy nod in the first place.

During their virtual appearance RM took first swing and calmed down his roaring fan base by claiming, "The reason we weren't able to win is, I think many of you probably expect this, but we took it as them telling us to come and get the award in person.”

He also added, "I saw a lot of articles saying we 'failed' to get the award, but I don't think it's a fail since we were able to perform for the first time as nominees. I don't think it's a failure but let's look at the positive side; we were nominated for the first time and did our first solo performance."