Imran Abbas drops hilarious comment on Ayeza Khan’s latest photo

Leading Pakistani star Ayeza Khan shared a series of adorable photos on her Instagram handle and received love from fans and fellow showbiz stars.



The Mehar Posh actress took to Instagram and posted a series of adorable pictures from her upcoming project, leaving her fans gushing.

The dazzling pictures also caught the attention of fellow showbiz stars Osman Khalid Butt, Imran Abbas, Ayesha Omar, Meera and others.

Teasing Ayeza Khan, Imran Abbas dropped a hilarious comment saying “So jao..Baaqi subaah upload kerna (Go and sleep now, upload the rest of the photos in the morning).”

Ayesha Omar said "Sooooo beautiful” followed by numerous heart emojis.



Fans also showered love on Ayeza Khan and flooded the comment section with lovely comments.