Demi Lovato shares horrific moments of her life about being 'sexually assaulted'

Demi Lovato made shocking revelations about her private and public life, revealing that she was 'sexually assaulted' by her heroin dealer on the night of 2018 drug overdose.

The 'Sorry Not Sorry' hitmaker was the subject of a 'New York Times' editorial on Tuesday, ahead of her upcoming YouTube documentary premiering next week.



The article describes how the drug dealer who gave her heroin on the night of her 2018 drug overdose 'sexually assaulted her, then left her close to death.'



The 28-year-old singer also shed light on some of the extreme health problems that she experienced as a result of that night, which were also shared in her upcoming four-part documentary.



The music sensation's overdose included three strokes, a heart attack and organ failure, along with pneumonia, asphyxiation, brain damage and lasting vision problems that made it impossible for her to drive.

Sharing the horrific moments in upcoming documentary 'Dancing With The Devil', Demi Lovato also discussed her private life, saying she feels like she 'dodged a bullet' by calling off her engagement with ex Max Ehrlich last September.