It does not matter: Camilla Parker on taking AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine

Camilla Parker is of the opinion that one should not ask which Covid-19 vaccine they are receiving and rather just take what they are given.

During her visit to a vaccination centre with Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall revealed that she was given the AstraZeneca jab insisting that she "didn’t ask" what was being administered to her.

In turn she said: "I had the AstraZeneca. Although it didn’t matter, I didn’t ask. You take what you are given."

Her comments come after several EU countries have paused the use of the vaccine due to reports of blood clots after being administered the jab.

Authorities in Ireland, Denmark, Norway, Iceland and the Netherlands have suspended the use of the vaccine over clotting issues, while Austria stopped using a batch of AstraZeneca shots last week while investigating a death from coagulation disorders.