Sussanne Khan’s sister Farah Khan Ali, husband DJ Aqeel ‘Happily Separated’

Indian star Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan’s sister is ‘Happily Separated’ from husband DJ Aqeel, she has confirmed on social media.



Farah Khan Ali turned to Instagram and shared a lovely photo with Aqeel and confirmed “we are ‘Happily Separated’”.

In a lengthy note, the 51-year-old interior designer said “Sometimes two people grow apart. Sometimes they outgrow each other.”

“It has been 9 years since my relationship with my husband Aqeel changed its status as a couple to just friends and to term it simply would be to state that we are “Happily Separated”. We will always be best friends to each other and parents to our wonderful children Azaan and Fizaa who love us both equally yet accept that we cannot be a couple any longer.”

“This was a mutual decision we took together involving two adults and there wasn’t any third person involved. The reason we are announcing it publicly now, is so that the ones who know us accept our situation gracefully and always wish well for both of us especially because we hold no animosity of any kind towards one another and will always be there for each other.”



“Aqeel is and will always be my family as I will be his. We hope that all our well wishers will accept our decision maturely and not judge us for it.”

Tagging Aqeel, she further said “It’s important to be happy and we all, Aqeel and I including our children and families most definitely are. That’s all that matters. Grateful and happy for everything in my life.

The couple got married in 199 and share two children together.