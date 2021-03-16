Prince Harry's connection with Prince William beyond repair, say experts

Prince Harry and Prince William are 'as far apart as it’s possible to be'

Prince Harry and Prince William's relationship broke down for the worst, after the former announced his decision to quit the royal family.



As the unveiling of Princess Diana's memorial nears, experts say it might be difficult for the brothers to reconcile.

Citing sources, The Sun says William and Harry are “as far apart as it’s possible to be” after Prince Harry accused the royal family of racism in a bombshell tell-all with Oprah Winfrey.



The duo has not even talked to each other since more than a year. However, they are believed to have communicated over texts since Harry's shocking claims.

According to Kensington Palace sources, William will warmly welcome his brother if he decides to fly to the UK ahead of the memorial ceremony.

The Duke of Cambridge said last week he is willing to talk to his brother if he connects with him.

Harry and Meghan sent shockwaves across the Palace after they said a royal family member had concerns about 'how dark Archie's skin colour is going to be.'

Responding to a reporter's question at an engagement following the Sussexes' interview, William said 'the royal family is very much not a racist family.'