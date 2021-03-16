Kim Kardashian reflects on 'life-changing' experience amid COVID-19 lockdown

Kim Kardashian says 'this year has been so challenging for so many people' in recent interview

Kim Kardashian introspected on how the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown changed the dynamics of the world drastically.



Speaking to Vogue during a recent chat, the reality TV star said 2020 has presented a number of challenges for her and everyone around the globe.

"I think that this year has been so challenging for so many people, but I also think that this year was a huge cleanse and just a huge opportunity for people to really be grateful for the simple things," the makeup mogul said in an interview for Vogue's video series, Good Morning Vogue.

"That is a huge, I think, awakening that so many people had and just who you want to spend your time with, the people that you'll allow into your home because everything is so scary and everyone's afraid of everything," Kim added.

Shedding light on the positive aspect of the lockdown, the mom of four revealed, "The amount of time that I know me and all my parent friends have spent with our children has been so beautiful."

Although Kim did not specifically mention her split with Kanye that came this year, she said, "Even though it's been such a challenging year. I think it's been a time to regenerate, get creative, spend so much time with family and just this time that I've been able to spend with my children has been priceless."