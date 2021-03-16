Sajal Ali leaves fans gushing with her latest photo shoot

Pakistani star Sajal Ali left her millions of fans gushing after she treated them with her stunning picture from the latest photo shoot.



The Alif actress took to Instagram and shared her dazzling photo without any caption.

Sajal looked stunning in glamorous black dress with a floral print and ruffled sleeves.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Fans and fellow showbiz stars flooded the comment section with heart emojis and sweet comments shorty after Sajal posted the photo.

Sajal also shared the same photo on her Instagram story.

The actress recently celebrated her first wedding anniversary with husband Ahad Raza Mir and received love from fans, friends and family on her special day.