Tue Mar 16, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 16, 2021

Fans riled up against Grammys over Naya Rivera over sight

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Mar 16, 2021

Late actor Naya Rivera's fans were furious after she was snubbed by the 2021 Grammys In Memoriam segment in a massive over sight by the Recording Academy.

Rivera had been nominated for two Grammys previously—Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group With Vocals and Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media— while she was starring on Glee as Santana Lopez.

Angry social media users expressed their dismay as one fan tweeted to the Recording Academy: “You were doing so fine until you decided not to include @NayaRivera in the tribute…not trying to start a fight or anything but I’m really disappointed in this.”


