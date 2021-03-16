Queen's cartoon showing her kneeling on Meghan's neck angers royal fans

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey triggered new debate among the people and provoked some experts to describe the uneasy situation in their own way.

French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo described the reported feud within the royal family with a cover image cartoon that has now added fuel to fire.

Charlie Hebdo came up with a 'racist' cartoon of Meghan and the Queen to allegedly invoke the unfortunate death of George Floyd as he tried to depict that the 94-year-old monarch was kneeling on Meghan’s neck.

The cartoon is titled “Why Meghan quit Buckingham” with the Duchess of Sussex’s cartoon saying, “Because I couldn’t breathe anymore!”

Though the representatives for the Buckingham Palace and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not shared their comments on the Charlie Hebdo cartoon which sparked the outrage, some experts and fans took to social media to show their anger and described it as an act of racism.

The cartoon received flak from all corners. Halima Begum, CEO of race equality think tank the Runnymede Trust, for instance, wrote on Twitter, “The Queen as GeorgeFloyd’s murderer crushing Meghan’s neck? Meghan saying she’s unable to breathe? This doesn’t push boundaries, make anyone laugh or challenge racism. It demeans the issues & causes offence, across the board.”

The royal fans and experts expressed their anger over the controversial piece, alleging Charlie Hebdo invoked the death of George Floyd with a 'racist' cartoon of Meghan and the Queen.

