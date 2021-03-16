Justice League: Final trailer released days before the superhero saga goes on air

The final trailer for the star-studded superhero saga of the Justice League has been released by HBO Max just days before the streaming platform airs the much-awaited four-hour director’s cut by Zack Snyder.

The star-crossed Justice League commonly known as Snyder's Cut will premiere on HBO Max on March 18.



The trailer also reveals some of the wretched and destructive plans Darkseid has for Earth.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League has all superheroes working together for the world’s good. They include Batman (Ben Affleck), Superman (Henry Cavill), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), The Flash (Ezra Miller), Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and Cyborg (Ray Fisher). The Snyder’s Cut shows the superheroes fighting a gruelling war with the sinister Darkseid.

The trailer opens with Darkseid (Ray Porter) laying out his mission to take over the planet as he sees no Kryptonian flying around to protect it. It tells the world needs Superman (Henry Cavill).

Then Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) is heard making a promise to assemble a team. He is determined that his team - the Justice League - once united, will be more powerful than anything Darkseid has ever known.

Watch the trailer of the Justice League here:



