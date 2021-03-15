Not all iPhone users will be able to use WhatsApp: report

— AFP/File

WhatsApp is reportedly in the works of developing a new update that will bring changes in its service and it will restrict some iPhone users from using the platform.

The app, which has as many as 2 billion plus users across the globe, is reportedly working on an update that will not be compatible with the older iOS version.



Simply put, this means that some users will not be able to use WhatsApp anymore.

"WhatsApp Messenger beta 2.21.50 drops the support for iOS 9," WABetainfo said in a Twitter post. This means people with iPhone 4s or older versions will not have access to the app anymore.

However, the users with an iPhone 5 or updated models can continue to use the platform.