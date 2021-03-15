close
Mon Mar 15, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
March 15, 2021

Aamir Khan announces to quit social media: ‘This is going to be my last post”

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Mon, Mar 15, 2021
Aamir Khan announces to quit social media: ‘This is going to be my last post”

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who celebrated his 56th birthday on Sunday, has announced to quit social media, saying “this is going to be my last post.”

Aamir quit the social media platforms forever a day after his 56th birthday.

The Laal Singh Chaddha actor took to Instagram and Twitter handles respectively and thanked his fans for all the love on his birthday and confirmed that it is his last post on social media.

The statement reads: “Hey guys, thank you so much for all the love and warmth on my birthday.”

“In other news, this is going to be my last post on social media,” he said and added “Considering that I am SO active anyway, I have decided to drop the pretence.”

Aamir further said “We will continue to communicate as we did before”.

“In addition, AKP (Aamir Khan Productions) has created its official channel! So future updates on me and my films can be found there. Lots of love, always.” 

Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz