Mon Mar 15, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 15, 2021

Halsey updates their pronouns to 'she/they'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Mar 15, 2021
Halsey turned to their social media and posted a simple “thank you"

Pop icon Halsey thanked her fans after announcing that they have changed pronouns to ‘she/they.’

The Eastside hit maker had made the change on their social media as she updated her Instagram bio and added the updated pronouns after which they received a wave of support from her fans.

A fan tweeted: “I hope Halsey changing their pronouns gives others the confidence to express what also makes them feel comfortable. it’s okay to not fit into the categories society puts you in.”

“Halsey changed their pronouns to she/they and I’m so happy for her - she’s such a source of inspiration and such a beautiful human and I love them so muchhhh [sic],” wrote another.

Expressing her gratitude for the support, Halsey turned to their social media and posted a simple “thank you.” 

