close
Mon Mar 15, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 15, 2021

Noah Cyrus’ 2021 Grammy Awards look sparks memes

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Mar 15, 2021

Singer Noah Cyrus’ 2021 Grammy Awards certainly grabbed attention as fans were left wiping tears after memes of her look surfaced online. 

The 21-year-old certainly made a fashion statement in a white Schiaparelli Couture gown which was draped and pleated around in an interesting way.

Needless to say, the outfit saw comparisons being drawn to tissue paper, bedding, whipped cream and more.

"Now we know where all the toilet paper went during the pandemic." one person said.

"Don’t worry Noah Cyrus. I struggle to get the fitted bed sheet on right too," another said.

Take a look:






Latest News

More From Entertainment