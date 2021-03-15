Noah Cyrus’ 2021 Grammy Awards look sparks memes

Singer Noah Cyrus’ 2021 Grammy Awards certainly grabbed attention as fans were left wiping tears after memes of her look surfaced online.

The 21-year-old certainly made a fashion statement in a white Schiaparelli Couture gown which was draped and pleated around in an interesting way.

Needless to say, the outfit saw comparisons being drawn to tissue paper, bedding, whipped cream and more.

"Now we know where all the toilet paper went during the pandemic." one person said.

"Don’t worry Noah Cyrus. I struggle to get the fitted bed sheet on right too," another said.

Take a look:



















