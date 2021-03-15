Taylor Swift makes history with third 'Album of the Year' Grammy

Pop sensation Taylor Swift is now the first woman in history to earn a Grammy for Album of the Year for the third time.

The Champagne Problems crooner, 31, took home the top prize for her best-selling album Folklore at the biggest night in the music world on Sunday.

Her album, Folklore, released amidst quarantine last year, is her eighth studio album which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

The singer had previously bagged the prize for her 2010 album Fearless and later in 2016 for 1989.

The only other musicians to have achieved the honour of bagging the Album of the Year award thrice are Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon and Frank Sinatra, making Swift the only female in history to have the feat.