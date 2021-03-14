Kareena Kapoor sends love to her ‘Lal’ Aamir Khan on his birthday

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan extended love and sweet wishes to her ‘Lal’ superstar Aamir Khan on his birthday.



Kareena shared a never-before-seen adorable photo of Aamir Khan from film Laal Singh Chaddha to wish him on his birthday as he turns 56 on Sunday.

The Good Newwz actress turned to Instagram and shared the co-star’s photo with a sweet birthday note.

Kareena wrote, “Happy birthday my Lal...There will never be another like you...,” followed by heart emojis.

Tagging Aamir Khan, she went on to say, "Can’t wait for people to see the magic you have done in this diamond of a film."



The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on social media.

Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan will share the screen in their upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, directed by Advait Chandan.