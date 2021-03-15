Syra Yousuf sets the internet on fire with her killer dance moves, video goes viral

Pakistani actress Syra Yousuf left her millions of fans gushing after she and her sister Palwasha set the internet on fire with their killer dance moves.



The Mera Naseeb star shook a leg with her sister during a wedding ceremony of her manager and friend Alizeh Jung.

The video was shared by the photographer, covering the ceremony on his Instagram handle and it has taken the internet by storm.

He also shared an adorable photo of Syra with her daughter Nooreh Shehroz.

Fans and fellow showbiz stars can’t stop gushing over Syra.

Later, the actress also took to photo-video sharing platform and posted her dazzling pictures from the wedding ceremony.

She captioned it, “life is the dancer and you are the dance.”



