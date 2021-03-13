Zara Noor Abbas receives love as she celebrates 30th birthday

Zara Noor Abbas received love and sweet birthday wishes from fans and fellow showbiz stars as she turned 30 on Saturday.



The Ehd-e-Wafa actress turned to Instagram and shared a glimpse from her birthday party.

Sharing her adorable photo where she can be seen cutting the cake, Zara wrote, “As I turn 30 today, I believe in God more than ever. I believe in miracles more than ever. The fact that kindness wins it all and that I am no longer a slave of my past but a proud well worthy owner of every feeling and emotion I went through and will go through from now on.”

She further said “The last year has taught me a lot about humanity and today and I am so satisfied to be around the people who matter. I am at ease with myself. Took 30 long years to understand that I can’t control A single thing. So I give my all to my God and pray that he takes me where ever HE pleases. I am with no pretence - no sugar coating. I am with no regrets - no imposters. I am who I am and around the best family and friends I could ever ask for. So I happily devour myself to myself. Ready to learn more. Love more. Give more. Help more.”



“Happiest Birthday to me. And here is to eating all my beautiful yummy birthday cakes,” Zara further said.

Fans and fellow showbiz stars flooded the comment section with sweet birthday wishes shortly after she posted the photo.